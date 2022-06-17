Vatican reveals 15% drop in collections from its main fund | World

Tânia Rêgo / Agência Brasil – 05/08/2020 Pope Francis says he won’t go to Kiev, Ukraine’s capital

The Vatican on Thursday released the first detailed disclosure of its main financial fund, the Peter’s Pence fund, which aims to help the pope run the Church. According to the 2021 balance sheet, payments to the fund reached 46.9 million euros. Compared to previously published figures, the collection was down 15% compared to 2020, which in turn decreased by 18% compared to 2019. The reduction in 2015-2019 was 23%.

The fund is made up of income from a collection made in Roman Catholic dioceses around the world once a year, individual contributions, and inheritances and legacies.

For Vatican Economy Minister Father Antonio Guerrero, the 2020-2021 decline is conditioned, at least in part, by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19

when many churches were closed. In detail, the fund reveals that around 55.5 million euros went to cover costs of the Vatican offices and its embassies around the world, such as its communication structure and its local churches.

An investment of around 10 million euros was also presented to 157 social assistance programs such as programs to help people at risk, families affected by natural disasters and wars in most of the projects carried out in Africa.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.