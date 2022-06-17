Video of Brazilian stripper interrupts hearing on corruption in Peru

posted on 06/16/2022 20:18 / updated on 06/16/2022 20:19



A video by Brazilian stripper Ricardo Milos interrupted a virtual hearing on corruption in the Peruvian government, this Wednesday (15/6). The images of the half-naked dancer, wearing only thongs and a red bandana on his head, were transmitted by the account of the lawyer’s office of Pedro Castillo, president of Peru.

The striper’s video was reproduced by the account “Assistencia Estúdio Espinoza Ramos”, owned by criminal lawyer Benji Espinoza Ramos, who works in Castillo’s defense in the case of involvement in a corruption scheme — along with the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva.

The fact happened precisely at the moment when the prosecutor Samuel Rojas pointed out the reasons why President Castillo should be investigated. During Rojas’s argument, images of Milos dancing in his swim trunks with a print of the US flag were broadcast and caused embarrassment to the prosecutor. “The lawyer account is showing us very suggestive images […] I don’t know why,” he said.

Castillo lawyer shares video of stripper Ricardo Milos dancing in full audience #FueraCastilloFuera pic.twitter.com/R7AW42zXXz — Quitate El Sombrero (@QuitateSombrero) June 15, 2022

On Twitter, the Peruvian ruler’s lawyer denied the participation of anyone from the office in the transmission of the video. “There is a systematic attack on virtual audiences in Peru. The same video was broadcast today at the guardianship hearing (Pedro Castillo case) and at the hearing in the case of former president Ollanta Humala,” Espinoza said. According to him, several complaints were made about the same problem in other regions of the country. “This does not only occur in the hearings of emblematic cases, it is a recurring practice that has no end”, he claimed.

There is a systematic attack on the virtual audiences in Peru. Today, the same video was projected in the guardianship hearing (Case Pedro Castillo) and in the hearing in the case of former President Ollanta Humala. I open hilo about the incidents that occurred in the last years. — Benji Espinoza Ramos (@BenjiEspinozaR) June 16, 2022





The images are part of a video lasting more than two minutes, which went viral on the internet in 2018 and became a meme among internet users. Castillo’s attorney argued that this same stripper take was reproduced in pretrial detention hearings and in two other virtual hearing cases. According to statements made by Espinoza, this demonstrates the fragility of Peru’s online hearing system. “It is important to reflect on the vulnerability of the virtual audience system in our country,” said Benji, insinuating that the transmission of the video would be the responsibility of a hacker attack.