Violence against the elderly, a sad routine for hundreds of brasilienses

Frailty is often attractive to embezzlers and even to relatives of victims – (Credit: Disclosure/Agência Brasília)

In public spaces, the difficulties for the elderly are mostly physical and visible. However, other challenges weigh against the well-being of this part of the population over 60 years old, which reaches 400,000 people in the Federal District. Violence against the elderly, in physical and emotional dimensions, presents itself as a collective obstacle for the federal capital. In the third report of the Envelhecer no DF series, the statistics of aggressions and impacts on the elderly are frightening. Human obsolescence, which inferiorizes and excludes the elderly, is questioned as a dominant mentality and exposes the urgency of the debate on inclusion towards civility.

In 2021, different bodies for the protection and surveillance of the rights of the elderly recorded an explosion in the number of complaints. The ombudsman of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) recorded 7,106 violations in the federal capital. The attacks make up the universe of 1,718 complaints captured by dial 100 — a telephone line for assistance to the most vulnerable. Depending on the nature of the occurrence, different levels of crimes and aggression against people over 60 years old are typified in just one complaint.

The director of social integration programs at the Department of Justice of the Federal District (Sejus), Jamille Passarela, confirms the growth. “With the pandemic, families became closer. The children started to work at home and, unfortunately, the number of complaints increased”, she laments. The manager explains that, as the complaints are anonymous, the specialized police stations are quickly activated and, as soon as the victim is identified, services and public policies are offered to assist in the moment of vulnerability. “If the elderly person is abandoned, he is referred to a temporary shelter. If he has a family, the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) begins to provide family counseling”, he details, recognizing that most cases start from victim’s family members.

Behind the statistics, there is a predominant profile: women, between 65 and 69 years old, white and brown, with incomplete primary and secondary education, who receive up to three minimum wages. According to Jamille, there is a feminization of violence in this age group, since women live, on average, seven years longer than men. And whoever thinks that the main aggression is physical is wrong. Attempts against psychic integrity are the majority (see box).

For the prosecutor Maércia Mello, there is a set of factors that can be identified as responsible for this growth. “In the context of the crisis, many families began to depend on the elderly, even wealthier families, in which they had greater purchasing power, whether for maintaining a business or receiving some type of retirement or benefit. Tensions and cases of economic exploitation arise. when the family finds itself totally dependent on that income”, comments Maércia, who also followed the growth of cases in the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT).





The MPDFT’s Map of violence against the elderly counts 563 ongoing processes. The majority are criminal cases, 217, and in different social backgrounds. The largest number of complaints from the elderly comes from Brasília, Ceilândia, Taguatinga and Sobradinho. The most recurrent crimes are embezzlement, abuse, domestic violence and injury.

stigmatization

Frailty is often an attraction for swindlers who see unaccompanied elderly people as the ideal opportunity for scams. Retired Dulce Maria, 68, was the victim of a criminal. A resident of Ceilândia, she received a call identified as the credit card operator. “The attendant started saying that they had made purchases on my card, and if I would like to know who it was, since it had been a high value”, she says.

When stating that she wanted more details, Dulce heard that she would need to deliver the card for the necessary procedures. “In less than two hours, a very handsome and tidy man arrived at my house, with a bank badge and everything. I gave the card, and only later did I see that it was a scam, because people told me that it doesn’t exist”, he recalls. After realizing the mistake, she went to the police station to make the occurrence, but the damage was done. “I called the bank and they said they made loans of R$ 5 thousand in my account. There were days without being able to sleep, with a feeling of helplessness, but I managed to regain my joy”, she adds.

The Elderly Statute, which regulates and ensures the rights of people over 60 years of age, qualifies as violence “any action or omission practiced in a public or private place” that causes physical or psychological damage to the older population. The feeling of fragility experienced by Dulce is shared by thousands of Brasilienses in everyday situations that do not necessarily constitute a crime. Disrespect, impatience and silencing cause deep harm to the elderly. As explained by psychologist Maria Cristina Corrêa Lopes Hoffmann, who was a member of the National Council for the Rights of the Elderly between 2012 and 2016.

“Violence against the elderly is compared, to a certain extent, with what happens with children, because it is within families, or with people who should take care of them”, he stresses. For the professional, it is not easy to analyze the context, which involves economic factors, the burden of caregivers of the elderly who are unassisted and even ageism, which is discrimination by age group.

She states that confronting violence depends on changing cultural paradigms. One of them is the association of citizen value with production and work. “We have the idea that only those who produce economically and are able to have children, that is, generate more workforce, have value. So, we worship the maintenance of youth, an eternal search and this unfolds in prejudice, in the stigma of older people”, he notes.

As all countries are aging very rapidly, she argues that Brazil should invest in public policies and massive information as a way of making society aware of a scenario that is real and imminent. “Old age is a stage of life and needs to be seen that way. Much of the taboo involved is related to our difficulty in facing the finitude of life, but death is part of life. And we need a more welcoming society, one that has love with yours”, he stresses.

*Intern under the supervision of José Carlos Vieira

three questions for

The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) acts to combat violence due to age with the work of the Judicial Center for the Elderly (CJI), which disseminates information about the rights of this population segment. Yesterday, on the World Day to combat violence against the elderly, judge Monize Marques, coordinator of the center, presented a survey of occurrences in the DF. From 2019 to 2020 there was an increase of over 200% in complaints. There were 2,025 records in the first year of the pandemic. She answered some questions from the Correio about strategies to reverse this situation.

1- What are the main difficulties in dealing with violence against the elderly?

They are related to the absence of information. It is necessary to clarify that some aggressive behavior in relation to aging is configured as a crime and that the elderly person is the subject of rights and not a mere object of law protection. Thus, it must exercise a leading role in the management of its decisions.

2- What are the main occurrences attended by the center and the referrals?

Usually those involving psychological violence, neglect and financial abuse in the family context. Referrals are decided based on an analysis of the sociological dispute and, therefore, there is no closed protocol for each type of occurrence.

3- What is behind these cases of violence and what are the possible paths for a culture of inclusion?

A mistaken view of longevity, which still associates old age with negative feelings of incapacity, unproductivity and illness. The first and most important step towards change is to re-signify aging, recognizing longevity as a great achievement of humanity. In addition, it is important to welcome all types of old age and its complexities, refuting the idea of ​​a standard old age.