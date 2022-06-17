Virgínia Fonseca reveals that she has no patience for affection from Zé Felipe

Virgínia Fonseca exudes sincerity when talking about the moments of affection with her husband, Zé Felipe: ‘I have no patience’

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca revealed intimacies of her marriage with the singer Zé Felipe in an interview with the PocCast podcast. She said that she is not the type of person who gives a lot of affection, but her husband is super attached. So, she confessed that she doesn’t have much patience for the lover’s displays of affection on a daily basis.

“Zé Felipe is super cute, affectionate, when he’s there all the time! He stays on top of me all the time, kissing me, but I don’t stay with him, because I don’t have the patience”she said.

Even Virginia said that her daughter, Maria Aliceis like the mother. “She won’t let me kiss her! I even posted a story that went viral, I went to kiss her, she was excited, I swear to you! She hates, she’s full of don’t touch me! Take the lap? She starts doing everything she can to get down! She doesn’t like it, it’s just like me”said.

A year of marriage between Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe

In March of this year, Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe completed one year of marriage and she paid a beautiful tribute to her husband.

“Today we complete 1 year of marriage and I just have to thank God for putting you in my life. Thank you for being just the way you are, I’m sure it’s just the beginning. My love, I love you forever, every day more”wrote the sertanejo in his publication.

“Today we complete 1 year of marriage! Of love, partnership, complicity, respect, laughter and work! Passing by to say that I love you so much, my cat, thank you for everything you do for me, for always believing and supporting me in everything I ever dreamed of!”, said the influencer on her profile.

“Today I’m here in SP launching something that took months of work, months of dedication and today you have another show, which also worked hard to get where you are! I always say that only love is not enough to keep 2 people, respect, complicity, partnership are key points to have a good relationship and thank God we are all this together, with only 22 and 23 years old! I thank God every day for our family and for putting you in my life, you came to add and today thank God we are fulfilling all our dreams together and with 2 more lives that emerged from our”, she added.