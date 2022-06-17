Vitor Pereira praises Rger Guedes in a Corinthians tie and talks about changing positions with Willian

Last Wednesday night, Corinthians tied with Athletico-PR, 1-1, in a match valid for the 12th of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Vitor Pereira, in a press conference after the match, praised Róger Guedes, scorer of the only Corinthians goal scored in the duel.

“Right now we don’t have Moraes, we don’t have Jô anymore. We have to have dynamics with Róger, he changes with Willian, but he’s been working well. He scored a beautiful goal, he has the right attitude, he wants to help, it’s these dynamics that help. Without the center forward, we have to adjust, arrive at speed and in other ways”, said the Portuguese coach.

It is worth remembering that Timão’s number 9 and Vitor Pereira have recently lived through some conflicts. Róger demanded more opportunities, while the coach said that the striker needed to dedicate himself more to training. Now, the two seem to have hit it off and Guedes has been getting more chances: the athlete was a starter in the last five games of the alvinegra team.

With the goal scored on the last night, Róger reached his eighth goal of the season, thus being Timão’s top scorer of the year. The striker was on a fast of 15 matches without scoring. Before that, the last time the athlete had hit the net was exactly two months ago, in the 3-0 victory against Avaí, still for the second round of the Brasileirão. On that occasion, the Corinthians player scored the three goals of the match.

Now the next appointment for Guedes and his companions is on Sunday. The alvinegra team faces Goiás, at Neo Química Arena, at 16:00, in a confrontation valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão seeks victory to try to stay in the dispute for the leadership of the competition.

