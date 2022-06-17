Vojvoda regrets Fortaleza’s 7th defeat in Serie A: “Football penalizes” | strength

– I think the first half was not good. We don’t create situations, we don’t create endings. Defensively we didn’t have our intensity. We arrived late for the ball dispute. We conceded two goals that could have been avoided. But we managed to equalize in the second half. We weren’t able to sustain this tie after a bad first half. And football penalizes when a team doesn’t play well – scored.

Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach

It was a game in which a lot went wrong for the Tricolor. If before he lost, but showed good football on the field, against Avaí it was different in one aspect. The team created little and presented many flaws.

– Watching today’s game we have to improve offensive, defensive, concentration, intensity. We have to improve many aspects in a championship that every three days we have to put our heads in another one today. We didn’t get regularity. Today it didn’t work well, the team’s performance was low, the result was a reflex-he concluded.