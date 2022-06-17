Volkswagen has open positions and at home office. There are many opportunities in different sectors. So, see how to participate

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

For those who dream of working in a large, internationally recognized company, pay attention. It turns out that Volkswagen, one of the largest multinationals in the world, and responsible for the creation and development of vehicles, has home office and face-to-face job openings for several areas.

Thus, there are vacancies in the sectors of technology, digital marketing, HR, mechanics, among others. So, to learn more and see how to apply, check out below.

Volkswagen has open positions and at home office

Thus, as we explained, Volkswagen has open positions to work in the areas of digital ‘marketing’, information technology, mechanics, human resources, administration, accounting, and even more. Registration for each of the opportunities offered by the institution is carried out directly on LinkedIn. Remembering, again, that there are in-person opportunities and in the home office regime.

Thus, in all, there are several opportunities available at Volkswagen, being offered mainly to those who have fluent English and want to work in Germany. One of these vacancies is for executive writer. In this case, the company requires that you work in person in Germany.

In addition, among the requirements to have access to this opportunity are: university degree, automotive and technology knowledge, fluency in English and editorial skills in English and German.

Withdrawal with Pix at ATMs has already become a reality; see how to do

Finally, the company also asks for a high level of intellectual curiosity for all positions, combined with agility in combination with pragmatism, as well as sober judgment. Other open positions are for social media; brand communication and content marketing; outdoor designer; and student assistant. So, to check out all Volkswagen opportunities, access the company’s LinkedIn.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: askarim / Shutterstock.com