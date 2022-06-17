Warriors beat Celtics, become NBA champions and overtake Jordan’s Bulls

With a great performance by Stephen Curry, the game closed the finals clash by 4 to 2, guaranteeing the seventh cup of the San Francisco franchise (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022)

EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Stephen Curry won the 2022 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors



O Golden State Warriors won the title of NBA in the early hours of this Friday, the 17th, by winning the Boston Celtics 103 to 90 at the TD Garden sports arena in Boston. With great performance of Stephen Curry, the game closed the finals clash by 4-2, securing the seventh cup for the San Francisco franchise (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). In this way, the team led by Curry surpassed the six rings conquered by the legendary Chicago Bulls in Michael Jordan (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998) and is now the third winningest team in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics themselves, both with 17 titles.

The 2022 season was one of redemption and records for the Warriors. After two bad years, the champions returned to the playoffs and won the championship they had let slip in 2016 and 2019. After the impressive mark of five consecutive finals between 2015 and 2019, the injuries of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and the exit of Kevin Durant weakened the team. In 2020, the team took a last-place finish in the western conference, and in 2021, a ninth-place finish wasn’t enough for a postseason spot.

During the down years, there was much criticism of the Warriors. The team was declared “dead” numerous times, and for many, Curry and company were no longer enough to win the NBA. The formation of a super team with the signing of Durant in 2016 was also criticized, as if the only explanation for the success of the team coached by Steve Kerr was the absurd amount of stars gathered under one roof. The conquest of the seventh title is, above all, proof that the three-point revolution orchestrated by Golden State in the league is still part of the winning DNA of the team. With third place in the Western Conference in the 2022 regular season, Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs and reached the NBA Finals.

*With information from Estadão Content