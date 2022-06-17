Advertising Could not load ad

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

In scenes that are scheduled to air next week on Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will confess to Davi (Rafa Vitti) that she will marry Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). “Hi Rafael, I was really looking for you. I made an important decision and I want you to know it from my mouth: I decided to arrange my wedding with Joaquim”, the young woman will say, leaving the magician in disbelief.

Wedding

After a few days of the revelation, the dressmaker will say ‘yes’ to the character without character (Joaquim). “Isadora, do you accept Joaquim as your legitimate husband, and promise to be faithful, love and respect him, in joy and sadness, in health and in sickness, until death do you part?”, the priest will ask, seeing a certain sadness in the look of Matias’ daughter (Antonio Calloni).

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) dressed as a bride in Beyond the Illusion

“(comes out of trance) Yes! I accept”, Dorinha will respond by being kissed by Joaquim. “But it’s not time for kissing yet, my children! They didn’t even change their rings! (defeated, he makes the sign of the cross) What God has joined together, man does not separate!”, will finish the religious frightened by the situation.

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

