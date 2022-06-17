What if Beyoncé’s new album is double? Check evidence

The pop world has been on high alert since Beyonce announced, in the dead of night (as usual) his new album, entitled renaissance, scheduled for release on July 29. The new album arrives to succeed lemonadereleased in 2016.

However, amidst all the fury and excitement of the fans, a doubt still hangs over the heads of the beyhive: what if B7 (as they’re calling this record, the seventh of Beyoncé’s career), is actually B7 and B8? Calm down, I’ll explain.

Simply put: Renaissance can be a double album. The clues? Some. Still shy, but that makes sense. Jimmy Fallon, on his show, the Tonight Showcommented on this possibility, commenting on the enigmatic tweets from the profile of the streaming platform Tidal, from which Jay-z, Bey’s husband, is on the board.

By the way, it’s worth noting: this will be Beyoncé’s first album to be released simultaneously on all digital platforms. O lemonade was, for a few years, exclusive to Tidal. Let’s go to Fallon’s video:

read more Our theories have come a long way! 🔥 Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, one of the most watched shows in the United States, commented on Beyoncé’s blackout on social media and the rumors about her new album.

Another point that leads us to believe that the game will not stop only in renaissance it’s the way Beyoncé herself made the announcement, referring to the record as ‘Act 1’, hinting that other acts will come.

Now, the scenario is as follows: Beyoncé’s fans have no peace. As with the announcement of the album, a single can be released by surprise, at dawn, at any time, until the 29th of July.