What is a 48V mild hybrid? System comes to Arrizo 6 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 5x Pro

In addition to new Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybridanother relevant novelty presented by the CAOA Chery this week were the new configurations with mild hybrid propulsion for the Arrizo 6 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 5x Pro.

While the sedan will be imported from China, the SUVs will leave the CAOA Chery factory in Anápolis (GO) and will hit the market next month.

But what is mild hybrid technology and how does it work?

The system in question is currently the most democratic and least expensive form of electrification applied by manufacturers in different models.

As in other hybrids, the whole set is based on a thermal engine, which, in the case of the Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid, the Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid and the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid, is the 1.5 turbo flex engine.

The main difference in the case of a mild hybrid is that the conventional alternator is replaced by a motor-generator, known by the acronym BSG (Belt Starter Generator).

The second key item for the mild hybrid technology to work is the presence of a special 48V battery integrating the system.

During car braking and deceleration, the kinetic energy that would be wasted is recovered by the BSG and stored in the 48V battery.

At times when greater car performance is required, the BSG can help the thermal engine to propel the car, adding, in the case of CAOA Chery models, 10 hp and 4.1 kgfm of torque.

Thus, using ethanol, the Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid, Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid and Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid have 160 hp and 25.5 kgfm of torque. All also offer start-stop to optimize fuel economy on urban routes and are equipped with a CVT automatic transmission capable of simulating 9 gears.

CAOA Chery details that the entire software development and calibration of the engine management system, in addition to the integration with BSG and the 48V battery charging and discharging algorithm of the new versions of the vehicles, was carried out by the manufacturer’s engineering team in the country. , based on the driving style and preferences of Brazilian drivers.

Overall, the mild hybrid technology featured in all three models results in a reduction of around 14% in CO2 emissions compared to non-electrified versions, as well as up to 13% lower consumption.

In the case of the Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid, which will be the most affordable of the trio with a suggested price of R$ 159,990, the sedan is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in competent 9 seconds and the combined city/highway consumption reaches 17, 3 km/l with gasoline and 12.2 km/l with ethanol.

The Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid, in turn, will cost BRL 169,990 and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, a time that rises to 10.3 seconds in the case of the non-electrified Tiggo 5x Pro. Considerably more economical compared to the conventional Tiggo 5x Pro, the Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid achieves a combined consumption of 16.1 km/l with gasoline and 11.5 km/l with ethanol.

Finally, the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid will be priced at BRL 199,990. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/l takes 9.7 seconds, while combined consumption is 15.6 km/l with gasoline and 11.5 km/l with ethanol.

The three models have a three-year warranty for the complete vehicle and five years for the engine and gearbox.