When did chickens begin to be domesticated?

Seeing chickens living among humans has become something even common for many people. Until some time ago, this coexistence was believed to have started 10 thousand years ago in Southeast Asia and India, but recent research indicates that this was more “recent” than many imagined.

According to a study conducted by researchers from the United Kingdom, the European Union and Argentina, the domestication of chickens began around 3,500 years ago, during the arrival of rice cultivation in Southeast Asia.

For the authors of the research, the beginning of domestication of chickens in these regions of Asia makes sense due to the fact that their ancestor, the red jungle hen (scientifically known as gallus gallus), live there. The cultivation of rice would have been what attracted the animals to the region.

In this way, humans and chickens started to coexist harmoniously since then, starting a relationship that ended up expanding to other regions of the world over time. It is worth remembering, for example, that sea routes helped a lot in this process, transporting animals to other regions of Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa.

Domestication of chickens would have started 3500 years ago in Southeast Asia, and there was even a time when they were considered sacred. (Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)

almost deities

Interestingly, there was a period in history when chickens were considered sacred animals, even being buried after their deaths (slaughtering such a bird was something that was out of the question). Another ancient tradition was to bury men with roosters and women with chickens.

Another valid point of note is that eating chickens is not such an old habit. There are indications that this practice began during the Roman Empire, when the consumption of chicken and eggs became more widespread among people.