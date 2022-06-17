who receives this week? see the rules

This is the last batch of the extraordinary loot. The worker who missed the withdrawal date has until December 15th of this year to withdraw.

Caixa Econômica Federal will release, this Wednesday (15), the FGTS withdrawal of up to BRL 1 thousand for workers born in December. According to the calendar divided by month of birth released by the federal government, about 3.3 million workers will be able to withdraw the money from the extraordinary withdrawal in this lot.

According to Caixa estimates, at this stage, R$ 2.3 billion will be made available by the federal government. The total earmarked for extraordinary withdrawals is BRL 30 billion.

This is the last batch of the FGTS withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand. The value withdrawal calendar started on April 20 for those born in January. The worker who missed the withdrawal date has until December 15th of this year to withdraw. In all, 42 million workers were eligible for the extraordinary looting.

How to check the FGTS withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand

The worker can consult the FGTS withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand through the Caixa website, through the FGTS app (Android and iOS) and also at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

It is worth noting that anyone who has a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, can withdraw the amount referring to the extraordinary withdrawal.

If the holder has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal is made in the following order:

First, accounts relating to employment contracts that have already expired, starting with the account with the lowest balance;

Then the other linked accounts, starting with the account with the lowest balance.

The amounts that are blocked in the FGTS account, as a guarantee of credit operations in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal, for example, will not be available for withdrawal.

Check the complete FGTS withdrawal calendar of R$ 1 thousand