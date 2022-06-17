Why do pimples appear due to sweat and how can we prevent them?

“This condition, which is called miliaria, is due to obstruction of sweat ducts , which leave the sweat ‘retained’ inside, producing the typical lesions. The most frequent symptoms with which it manifests:

-It is normal for them to appear small-sized papules (lumps) (1-3 mm), sometimes translucent or skin-colored, and sometimes, if there is any inflammation, red.



–Continues after advertising–

-On rare occasions, a superinfection of these lesions may occur, causing the appearance of pus and the visualization of yellowish-white spots with reddish periphery.

Are there people at higher risk of having this problem?

The dermatologist details that, as we said, it is more frequent in newborns (due to the immaturity of the sweat ducts, which still “do not know how” to function well).

But he also points out that it can appear in other cases, such as those of people who live in hot, humid climates by the way, this dermatological condition is also known as prickly heat, as well as in those who do work or activity intense physics. activity without using fabrics that allow perspiration properly.

All of them can suffer from this skin problem. Therefore, the best way to prevent it is to use fabrics that breathe well and, if we do physical exercise, do it in well-ventilated environments. Keep in mind that the rash in adults usually occurs in specific areas, such as skin folds and where clothing rubs against it.

And if they leave, what should I do?

The question you are surely asking yourself is how you should act in the event that pimples appear when we sweat.

“It is usually a rash that resolves on its own, but methods to cool the skin, such as applying cold moisturizing lotions, can be used,” says Dr. Ramirez Belver.

It is also important not to resort to very oily creams, which can further clog pores and maintain good skin hygiene. It is usually a rash that goes away on its own.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after advertising–

Related