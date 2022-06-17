Why today is the real Super Wednesday

× Photo: Flickr, Federal Reserve

this term “super” It is widely used in US presidential primaries. Refers to days on which delegates are chosen for the two-party convention in different states.

In 2020, for example, there was a Super Tuesday that fell on March 3, in which primaries were held in 15 states, including the very important California and Texas.

For a few years now, the Brazilian financial market has appropriated the “super” and ended up qualifying as such, in the Superquarta case, every time the North American Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee) and the Brazilian Copom (BC Monetary Policy Committee) meet on the same Wednesday to define the base interest rates.

On several occasions, by the way in most of them, the term “super” it doesn’t make much sense, as the entire market knows in advance that rates will be maintained.

This happened a lot at the height of Covid, when it was always zero there and two percent here.

Today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 super is for real.

In the US, it was known that the Fomc would raise rates. The question was whether the increase would be 50 points (half a percent) or 75 — the committee opted for the latter. Some even spoke of one percent, which would be an explicit acknowledgment by the Fed (pictured) that inflation has spiraled out of control.

Here in Brazil, it was taken for granted that the increase would be half a percent, from 12.75% pa to 13.25%, which in fact occurred. The big question is whether the Copom will say that this was the last increase in the cycle or if there will be any more.

Only this time there was something new. The ECB (European Central Bank) also metEMERGENCY, to set the start of interest and (but this is not mentioned in any communiqué) try to solve the very serious problem of Italy’s finances.

For these and others I would say that today, June 15, 2022, is the real SupersuperWednesday.

Ivan Sant’Annatrader, writer and columnist at Inv Publications

Note: If you are interested in knowing the backstage of the financial market (and want to improve your investment potential), the tip is to read “Coração de Trader”, a new book by Ivan Sant’Anna. With a limited edition, this release from the independent review house Inv is not for sale in bookstores. Click here to secure your copy.

More news