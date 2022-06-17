With 31,000 new cases, Brazil records 148 deaths on holiday

On a Corpus Christi holiday Thursday, Brazil recorded 148 new deaths and 31,009 known cases of covid-19. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The moving average of deaths, which stood at 149, is 59% higher than that recorded 14 days ago, indicating an upward trend in deaths from the disease. This trend, according to the data, has been maintained for six days.

A moving average is considered bullish when it is above 15%, like today. If it is between 15% and -15%, it means stability, and if it is less than -15%, it signals a decline. Measurement is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The calculation is based on the average number of deaths – or cases – in the last seven days.

In all, the country accumulates 31,640,775 registered cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of lives lost adds up to 668,892.

The state with the highest number of deaths recorded on the day is São Paulo, with 85, followed by Rio Grande do Sul, with 20, and Paraná, with 16. Seventeen units of the federation did not register deaths today.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: High (67%)

Minas Gerais: high (311%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (145%)

North region

Amapá: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Paraíba: stability (0%)

Piauí: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-33%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (300%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (55%)

South region

Paraná: stability (-9%)

Rio Grande do Sul: high (49%)

Santa Catarina: stability (-7%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.