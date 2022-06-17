With Fortaleza’s score, 75% of the teams were relegated in Serie A – Play

THE Fortaleza’s defeat to Avaíin addition to the result itself, greatly increased the degree of concern with the Tricolor campaign in the 2022 Series.

The very low score only 7 in 12 rounds playedthat is, 36 possible points, already puts the team’s campaign in the hall of those that known to result in relegations, except for small exceptions, which we will show below.

The teams that had the campaign exactly the same as Fortaleza in 12 rounds, in the current format of the competition, with 7 points added, had in 75% of the time the final destination the relegation to Serie B.

See how Serie A ended for teams that scored 7 points in the first 12 rounds

Grêmio scored just 7 points in 12 rounds and was relegated Photograph:

Lucas Uebel / Gremio FBPA

2007 – Nautical – 7 points (escaped)

2007 – America/RN – 7 points (demoted)

2008 – Ipatinga – 7 points (demoted)

2011 – Avai – 7 points (demoted)

2014 – Figueirense – 7 points (escaped)

2017 – Atlético-GO – 7 points (demoted)

2019 – CSA – 7 points (demoted)

2021 – Guild – 7 points (demoted)

tight schedule

Some other rare teams that had even lower performance than Fortaleza throughout history, in 12 rounds, managed to escape, as was the case with Ceará in 2018.

But one factor that Alvinegro had that year will not be for Tricolor in 2022: ‘pause for balance’. Due to the World Cup, Grandpa’s coach at the time, Lisca, got a period to recover the team.

In the case of Fortaleza, the game schedule is tight, with Tricolor having many (important) matches in the period, as against studentsby Libertadores, and as against Ceará, for the Brazilian Cup.

Next Fortaleza games until September 2022

06/19 – 18h – Fortaleza X América-MG (Serie A)

06/22 – 19:30 – Fortaleza X Ceará (Brazil Cup)

06/25 – 21h – Atlético-MG X Fortaleza (Serie A)

06/30 – 21:30 – Fortaleza X Estudiantes (Libertadores)

07/03 – 18h – Coritiba X Fortaleza (Serie A)

07/07 – 21:30 – Estudiantes X Fortaleza (Libertadores)

07/10 – 18h – Fortaleza X Palmeiras (Series A)

07/13 – 19:30 – Ceará X Fortaleza (Brazil Cup)

07/16 – 16:30 – Atlético-GO X Fortaleza (Serie A)

07/20 – 19h – Bragantino X Fortaleza (Series A)

07/24 – 19h – Fortaleza X Santos (Series A)

07/31 – 18h – Cuiabá X Fortaleza (Series A)

08/07 – 18h – Fortaleza X Internacional (Series A)

08/14 – 16h – Ceará X Fortaleza (Series A)

08/20 – 19h – Fortaleza X Corinthians (Serie A)

08/28 – 16h – São Paulo X Fortaleza (Series A)

04/09 – 16h – Fortaleza X Botafogo (Serie A)