With full medical department, Corinthians starts preparing to face Goiás | Corinthians

Very lacking in the last rounds, Corinthians continues with a full medical department, but can win at least one reinforcement for this match. The right-back Fagner trained on the field again this Tuesday and may be rejoined by coach Vítor Pereira after almost a month and a half. Due to a sprained right ankle, he has not played since May 4, in the draw with Deportivo Cali.

Fagner is in a more advanced recovery process than João Victor, who had the same injury. According to the Corinthians coach, the defender “is in pain and still hasn’t been able to come back”.

The presence of João Victor in the duel against Goiás is not ruled out. The fact that he hasn’t played for almost a month (May 22) and that he doesn’t have a lot of pace in the game.

Renato Augusto at Corinthians training this Thursday

With a Grade 3 tear to the adductor muscle in his right thigh, Maycon is out for at least a month. The medical department still counts on Paulinho, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Júnior Moraes, who has been suffering from allergic problems, but may be involved again on Sunday.

Right-back João Pedro and striker Gustavo Mosquito are away from the group while they recover from Covid-19.

On this Thursday, the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in front of Athletico remained inside the CT. With the others, Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession activity in a reduced space and a game also in a smaller field, to stimulate quick decision-making.

Timão will not have Roni, suspended, in the next round.

A possible alvinegra lineup for Sunday is: Cássio, Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robson Bambu), Raúl Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Mantuan (Adson), Róger Guedes and Júnior Moraes (Willian).

Second place in the Brasileirão, Corinthians returns to training this Friday, in the morning, at CT Joaquim Grava.

Banner Corinthians