With plug-in hybrid technology, Tiggo 8 Pro travels 42 km/l and reaches 317 hp

THE CAOA Chery presented this Wednesday (15) all the details of its future range marketed in Brazil from the next few months, which, as already anticipated by the manufacturerwill be fully electrified.

One of the great highlights was the presentation of the new Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid, which will have a suggested price of R$ 269,990, with sales starting scheduled for August.

The SUV debuts a sophisticated mechanical set, which is based on the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine operating in conjunction with two other electric motors. The sport utility vehicle also features the world’s first transmission designed exclusively for hybrid cars, which was patented by Chery.

In all, the plug-in hybrid system present in the Tiggo 8 Pro delivers 317 hp of combined power and 56.6 kgfm of torque. With these numbers, the SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 6.7 seconds, according to official data.

In addition to being fast, the Tiggo 8 Pro surprises by delivering a combined average consumption of 42.7 km/l. With a robust 15 kWh battery, the model offers a range of 77 km in all-electric mode.

CAOA Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid Image: Disclosure

According to CAOA Chery, the Tiggo 8 plug-in hybrid will already be delivered to the consumer with a type 2 portable charger.

Recharges can be carried out in common 220V sockets and in wall chargers. In the first case, details the manufacturer, fully charging the battery charge takes around 6 hours, while in the second type, a full charge takes 3 hours.

Positioned as the top-of-the-line model within the CAOA Chery portfolio, the Tiggo 8 Pro was also responsible for debuting the suite of driving assistants that will be applied to the brand’s products.

Among the highlights, the Tiggo 8 Pro will have items such as adaptive autopilot, collision alert with autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, among other features included in the ADAS package.

CAOA Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid Image: Disclosure

It is worth mentioning that the Tiggo 8 Pro debuts with a new look compared to the Tiggo 8, highlighting the unprecedented front and rear bumpers, new front grille and wheels with an exclusive design for the electrified catalog.

Inside, the Tiggo 8 Pro features a new 24.6” digital screen, which groups the instrument panel and the multimedia center. The SUV also features a sound system specially designed by Sony.

The entire model will have an 8-year warranty for the electric propulsion system (battery and both engines), 5 years for the combustion engine and transmission (mechanical set) and 3 years for the entire vehicle.

The SUV can be found in white or metallic black.