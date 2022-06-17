Woman is assaulted at Eduardo Costa’s show and singer’s advice

Through his press office, country singer Eduardo Costa spoke out after learning that a woman reported at the police station that she was assaulted by security guards during a concert in Ourinhos, in the interior of São Paulo, which took place last Sunday (12). The presentation took place at the Agricultural and Industrial Fair (Fapi).

According to the musician’s advice, he only became aware of the case on Thursday (16), after the press released the information. The artist said he did not see the moment when the aggression took place, according to the Metrópoles newspaper.

During the show, the victim said he got down from the box and tried to lean on a railing to get closer to the countryman. However, she was stopped by security guards who, according to the victim, took her to a reserved place where they assaulted the woman, who fainted on the spot.

Eduardo Costa’s adviser also clarified saying that the singer “surely would have interrupted the show, if he had noticed the aggression”. The sertanejo also stated that he hopes that justice will be done “for being totally against violence”.

The victim made a report and the case is being investigated by the Civil Police of Ourinhos. Photos show purple marks and abrasions on the woman’s arms and legs.

