Worker with FGTS account will receive part of the fund’s billionaire profit

posted on 06/16/2022 16:13 / updated on 06/16/2022 16:15



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Part of the profits of R$ 8.5 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) obtained in 2021 will be distributed among workers with accounts linked to the fund, active or inactive, until August 31. The 2021 earnings will be released by the end of July by Caixa Econômica Federal, and the total to be distributed still needs to be confirmed by the FGTS Board of Trustees.

The board holds an extraordinary meeting in July to decide on the 2021 financial statement, and an official meeting is scheduled for August to define the distribution of positive results. The body is made up of representatives of the government, workers and companies, and it is up to it to define the percentage of profit to be deposited. The information is from Folhapress.

Last year, BRL 8.1 billion were transferred, which corresponded to the receipt, by workers, of 96% of the 2020 net profit. Broad Consumer) in 2021, of 10.06%, it is likely that the fund’s yield will now be below this index, but gaining from applications such as savings.

The news agency cites a note from the Ministry of Labor and Employment that states that, since profits began to be distributed, in 2017, “the remuneration of linked accounts has exceeded the IPCA”. This must be the first year that the value will be below.

The FGTS in Brazil includes 190 million active and inactive accounts, and in 2021 there were about 90 million workers awarded with the distribution of the money.

Shareholders who had a balance in their accounts on December 31 of the base year are entitled to profit and the amount received is proportional to the worker’s balance. The money is incorporated into the FGTS balance and can be withdrawn in cases of dismissal without just cause, being out of work for three years with a formal contract, end of the temporary contract, purchase of a home, retirement, birthday withdrawal and serious illnesses. The distribution is made by Caixa in the account of each worker.

Every Brazilian worker with a formal employment contract, governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), in addition to domestic, rural, temporary, intermittent, single workers, safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period) and professional athletes are entitled to the FGTS. It is up to the employer to deposit 8% of the professional’s salary every month in an account in his name.

The FGTS profit is like an income based on the country’s interest rate, from all accounts of all workers who have had or have a formal job.

In 2021, more than BRL 573.6 million in FGTS profits were distributed to about 17 million worker accounts in Minas Gerais, according to data from Caixa Econômica Federal.

To consult the FGTS statement, it is possible to download the “FGTS” application (available on Google Play and App Store), through the FGTS website, or the Caixa Econômica Federal application, if the user is a bank account holder.