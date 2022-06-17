Workers residing in Jaboatão dos Guararapes can apply for FGTS public calamity

THE Federal Savings Bank (CEF) released, this Thursday (16), the loot public calamity from to BRL 6,220 for workers residing in the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapesin the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR).





The city is one of those hit by the heavy rains from the end of May and beginning of June – in addition to Jaboatão, other 13 municipalities in the state will be eligible for the special loot.





The release can be requested from Caixa through the FGTS application. It is necessary to have a positive balance in the FGTS account and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period of less than 12 months.





According to the CEF, residents of the affected areas in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, according to addresses identified by the Municipal Civil Defense, can request the withdrawal until august 28.









The report asked Caixa when the loot will be released to the other municipalities. According to the bank, the complete documentation provided for in the legal regulation for enabling the withdrawal of the FGTS due to a natural disaster must be presented by the municipalities affected by the heavy rains in Pernambuco.





“The municipality of Jaboatão dos Guararapes was enabled and Caixa continues to provide support and support to other municipalities”, said the CEF.





Those who were affected by the rains and live in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Camaragibe, Goiana, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Macaparana, Moreno, Nazaré da Mata, Olinda, Paudalho, Paulista, Recife, São José da Coroa Grande, São Vicente Ferrer are entitled to the benefit. and Timbaúba.





Caixa Econômica Federal informed that for the withdrawal to be enabled, it is necessary for the municipality or State to decree emergency or public calamity situation. In addition, the municipality must submit to the banking institution the Disaster Information Form (FIDE) and the Declaration of the affected areas, prepared by public management.





“As soon as the documentation is presented to Caixa, workers will be able to request the withdrawal in the FGTS application, in a fully digital way”, communicated the Caixa, through a note.





Caixa also clarified that it is providing guidance and support to municipalities affected by heavy rains, with a view to adopting the necessary measures to enable and start serving the population.





After Caixa receives the documentation from governments, workers can enter the withdrawal through the FGTS application, in the Saque Digital option, without the need to go in person to a Caixa branch.





To request the withdrawalyou must attach a photo of an identity document and proof of residence in the name of the worker, issued up to 120 days before the calamity is declared.





If proof of address is in the name of a spouse or partner, you must also send a marriage certificate or public deed of stable union.





Then the worker must select the option to credit the value account, including Poupança Digital Caixa Tem, or another bank and send the request. The deadline for returning the analysis and crediting the account, if the withdrawal is approved, is five working days.

