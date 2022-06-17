Write it down on the agenda! Xiaomi confirms launch date of POCO F4 and X4 GT phones

The wait is coming to an end for Xiaomi fans. The manufacturer has confirmed the global launch date of its new smartphones, POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT. They will be released on June 23, next Thursday at 12pm. The disclosure of the date and time for the announcements came through a publication on the subsidiary’s official brand page on Twitter. You can check the details in the following post:

The POCO F4 is expected to come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, it should also have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hertz, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 67W fast charging, and a 64 MP main camera. On the POCO X4 GT side, the expectation is the presence of a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a rate of 144 Hz, accompanied by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile platform, the 16 MP main camera – with 67W fast charging – and the front of 16 MP. The battery here would have 5,080 mAh.