WSL: Filipe Toledo is beaten by Griffin Colapinto in the final in El Salvador | surfing

Griffin Colpinto spoiled the Brazilian party and became champion of the El Salvador stage in the debut of the Punta Roca wave in the World Surf League (WSL). The American overcame Filipe Toledo in an exciting final, tied until the final minutes. In the semifinals, Griffin had already eliminated Gabriel Medina in a controversial judgment heat.

This is the second time Griffin has beaten Filipinho in a season finale. The two had already decided on the stage in Peniche, in Portugal. Despite the defeat, Toledo remains the leader of the world ranking, thus guaranteeing the yellow lycra for the next event, which will be held in Brazil, from June 23rd to 30th. In the last edition held in Saquarema, Filipinho was champion in 2019.

1 of 1 Filipe Toledo wsl el salvador — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League Filipe Toledo wsl el salvador — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

After 15 minutes of waves, Filipe Toledo managed to find a good wave to send a combination of a rip and two aerials, which he had already done in the semifinals. Filipinho got a grade considered “excellent”, evaluated at 9.57.

Filipe Toledo scores 9.57 in the final of the El Salvador stage of the World Surfing Championship

The Brazilian’s tranquility didn’t last long, as Griffin, betting on the edge maneuvers, managed to once again attack the lipe well and also get a score in the house of nine points. From then on, the fight between the two was for the exchange of the second note.

The “back-up” rating of the two left the battery simply tied at 16.00 for a few minutes. Needing a 7.01 rating and without the priority, Griffin managed to surprise once again and showing that he is also good in the air, he had two well-executed rotations, rated at 8.00. With less than a minute to go, Filipinho couldn’t react.

Until the final, Filipinho had an impeccable campaign in El Salvador. In the first round, he won the triple heat against American Nat Young and local guest Bryan Perez. In the round of 16, he passed the also Brazilian Yago Dora, who was confident after a great debut with the best wave of the first phase, a super aerial rated at 9.00 points.

In the quarterfinals, Filipinho found Callum Robson and was once again sovereign. He had a sum of 16.67 (8.50 + 8.17), against 10.57 (5.57 + 5.00) for the Australian. In a new 100% Brazilian match, Toledo overcame the Olympic champion Italo Ferreira. The highlight of the heat was the best wave of the championship, a 9.70 after a combination of two airs.