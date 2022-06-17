‘Zé Gotão’: find out who is the person behind the costume that went viral on the internet | large northern river

That’s because the muscular appearance of the mascot present at the Nélio Dias Gym, in Zona Note, drew attention and one of the photos of him in the campaign went viral on social networks, which generated the nickname in the augmentative. The subject became one of the most commented on Twitter on Wednesday (15).

But after all, who is the person behind the fantasy? This is Edinaldo Santos, 44 years old, who works as a health agent at the Vista Verde Health Unit, in the North Zone of the capital. He was born in Messias Targino, in the interior of RN, and has lived in Natal since 2006.

As soon as he received the invitation to be Zé Gotinha in the campaign, he accepted. Edinaldo explains that this is not the first time dressed as the character, that he himself produced the costume, and that he has dressed like other personalities in previous vaccination campaigns – always out of desire and not out of obligation.

“For example, in the health blitz at carnival I was dressed as a cangaceiro. On International Women’s Day, I was a prince. And I’m always into the actions. I like this artistic side”, said Edinaldo to g1.

2 of 3 Edinaldo has also dressed up as other characters in previous vaccination campaigns — Photo: Cedidas Edinaldo has also dressed up as other characters in previous vaccination campaigns — Photo: Cedidas

On Wednesday (15), Edinaldo began to receive several notifications on his cell phone. “Out of nowhere a lot of people started sending prints of the big sites, blogs, saying that I became a meme. And I didn’t understand very well”, he said.

“I left work yesterday [quarta] then the Inter TV called me to record. I thought it was a joke. And the crowd sending a message saying that the photo went viral, that everyone was posting and commenting”.

3 of 3 Zé Gotão participated in a campaign last Sunday — Photo: Cedida Zé Gotão participated in a campaign last Sunday — Photo: Cedida

The health agent says that the photo that went viral was not posted on the social network itself and that the repercussion was quick. “They were people from the South, from São Paulo, from Alagoas sending me messages saying that I went viral, that I was blown away”

According to him, the most important part of it all was to reinforce vaccination and Zé Gotinha to have resumed his role as a symbol of the campaign.

“The cool thing about it is that Zé gotinha was a character that was already forgotten in the campaigns. And being remembered like that makes all the difference”, said Edinaldo.

Dentist and physical education professional

The muscular appearance that caught the eye is no wonder. A health agent, Edinaldo is, by training, a dentist and also a physical education professional, training every day.

He said that he has been trying to maintain a healthy routine since 2013 and that he was happy to see the image of Zé Gotinha associated with physical activity.

“It is impossible to talk about health and not bring up physical activity, which today is the worldwide recommendation of all health professionals. You go to a nutritionist, he says to practice physical activity, to a psychologist, a psychiatrist. Physical activity itself is very important and the benefits immeasurable”, he said.

As for the repercussion, Edinaldo says that he also saw his number of followers on social networks rise and was amused by some comments.

“There were several comments like: Ah, with a Zé Gotinha like that I would even take benzetacil’. Or ‘with Zé Gotinha like that I would have gone with my mouth open’ and ‘how do you bring it to my city?’. Comments like that”, said.