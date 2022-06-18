10 apps with viruses that add up to over 2 million downloads

dozens of apps are released every day, but some of them may contain virus that display ads and even steal information from users. According to research by Dr. Web, a digital security company, ten tools available for Android added up to two million downloads on the Play Store in May.

The apps are available on the official Google store and serve a wide range of purposes. The most worrying case is the PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor, which steals Facebook credentials, and has been downloaded over a million times.

Another tool that draws attention is ZodiHoroscope, used to steal user information through fake pages that impersonate the social network. Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper, still available for download, can even change the name on the system to avoid detection and uninstallation.

Some apps, including those aimed at children, have already been removed from the official app store. One of them, heavily downloaded, promised free access to the adult content platform OnlyFans.

List of apps with viruses

In May, the presence of the Android.HiddenAds virus grew by 13.5%, while that of Android.Spy.4498 dropped by 13.4%. Check out a list of apps that contain viruses and that you may have installed on your phone:

PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor PIP Camera 2022 Camera Photo Editor Light Exposure Photo Editor ZodiHoroscope – Fortune Finder Flashlight Magnifier Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper SIM Tool Kit Driving Real Race Only Fans App OnlyFans Android

To protect yourself, uninstall the tools right now. The tip for the future is to keep antivirus and other security software always active on the cell phone.