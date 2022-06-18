6 Plank Variations for a Toned Body

Anyone who has tried to hold a one-minute plank knows that those 60 seconds can feel like another hour. But the temporary discomfort is worth it: despite the movement’s simplistic appearance, it involves every muscle in your core. “It’s one of the best-known core strengthening exercises in physical exercise, and you can do it at home or at the gym. The big challenge with this exercise is staying as long as possible to Stimulate the muscles of the abdomen, lumbar and hips a lot. Core stability is critical for performing day-to-day tasks” tell the personal trainer john carlos.







BOARD BENEFITS

Improves posture: As you develop a more stable core, you may begin to notice an improvement in your posture. Improves muscular resistance: As the plank is an isometric exercise, it helps to increase muscular resistance, mainly of the core. Stronger, Stable Shoulders: Shoulder muscles are often overlooked, but they are essential for simple daily movements. Performing a plank also improves overall shoulder stability and strength.

HOW TO MAKE BOARD

Matheus Viannaa personal trainer, explains that for beginners, the ideal is to perform the plank exercise with the knees on the floor and with the hips in alignment with the shoulders and trunk so that the muscles are activated correctly without getting hurt.

If you are not a beginner, lie on your stomach, support your forearms on the floor and position your head in line with your eyes facing downwards with your body in line, then lift your hips. Keep your feet farther apart to ensure greater stability.

6 BOARD VARIATIONS FOR A TONED BODY

The variations of the board are very important to vary the stimuli that the musculature ”suffers” to favor constant evolution. Therefore, it is important to have a Physical Education professional to better guide the training.

SIDE BOARD





By keeping just one foot and one arm flat on the floor, this plank variation challenges your balance and activates your obliques.

Lie on the right side of the body, right hand resting on the floor in line with the right shoulder, both legs extended to the left side and feet stacked. Engage your core, support with your right hand and feet, and lift your hips and knees off the floor, simultaneously lifting your left arm toward the ceiling. Look at your left hand and keep a straight line from head to heels.

RAISED PLANK

When you want to lighten the load on your upper body, try this plank variation. Placing your hands on a chair or bench takes some of the weight off your shoulders and wrists, so it’s a little less tiring.

Place both hands shoulder-width apart on a chair or bench. Step back one step at a time to get into an elevated plank position, with your feet hip-width apart and weight resting on your toes. Squeeze your glutes together, engage your core, actively step away from the chair or bench, and maintain a straight line from head to heels.

FOREARM BOARD





This plank variation is recommended for people who suffer from wrist problems as it takes all the pressure off them and adds it to the forearms.

Start in a tabletop position on the floor with your hands braced directly under your shoulders, knees bent and braced directly under your hips, and feet hip-width apart. Lower one forearm to the floor at a time, elbows in line with shoulders. Firm your palms on the floor. Lift both knees off the floor and straighten your legs to get into a plank position with your forearms, squeezing your glutes together and engaging your core. Actively step away from the floor and maintain a straight line from head to heels.

WIDE POSTURE BOARD