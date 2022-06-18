6 possible causes and how to treat

The skin is considered the largest organ in the human body, and taking care of it is as necessary as treating symptoms that manifest themselves internally. As much as a mild and short-lived skin itch is common, it can become something serious and difficult to live with if its causes are not identified in the short term.

Insect bite allergy and dry skin can even be considered common reasons, but when itching is accompanied by redness, spots, sores and other similar manifestations, looking for a dermatologist is the best way to find a suitable treatment.

To understand the main causes of itchy skin and what to do when it arises, Live well consulted experts who commented on some situations:

skin infections

They can be caused by fungi, parasites or bacteria, which cause lesions and inflammatory reactions, causing itchy skin. The most common are:

Mycoses: can affect any part of the body; cutaneous candidiasis, the cause of which is the presence of the fungus Candidamore common in the folds of the body, such as breasts, groin and armpits;

Scabies: contagious disease characterized by disseminated lesions that itch more at night and is caused by the mite Sarcoptes scabiei;

Herpes: with greater recurrence on the lips and genitals;

Impetigo: May form sores with pus and crusts.

Possible treatments: the doctor may indicate the use of antifungals, antibiotics or antiallergics, depending on the microorganisms identified.

dermatitis

This is an inflammatory disease that can have a genetic or autoimmune cause — which involves a chronic allergic process. Some of them are:

Atopic: attacks of pruritus and eczema occur, usually with onset in childhood, and may be associated with asthma or allergic rhinitis;

Seborrheic: more common on the scalp and oily regions of the body;

Herpetiformis: it has more recurrence in people who are celiac or gluten intolerant;

Psoriasis: chronic disease caused by the multiplication of cells in the superficial layer of the skin;

Contact: caused by skin contact with irritating substances such as soaps, detergents, bleach, etc. They can also be produced by allergic mechanisms, as occurs in allergies to earrings, perfumes, cosmetics or fabrics.

Possible treatments: dermatologists must assess the characteristics of the lesions caused by itching in order to prescribe moisturizing creams, based on urea, for example, corticosteroids or antiallergic drugs.

allergic reactions

Insect bites are a frequent cause of itching and are easily recognizable, usually causing transient discomfort. Scars, regardless of etiology, can also evolve with itching, which is related to the repair process of damaged tissue.

Other common causes of itchy allergic reactions are related to excessive heat or sweating, pet dander, dust, medication, cosmetics, food, and more.

Possible treatments: each case provides for a medical approach, especially if there are severe symptoms, when the patient may need injectable drugs.

Dry skin

This can be, in itself, a cause of itching, common in the elderly and people who live in cold climates, especially in the legs. Inadequate sun exposure can also damage the skin and cause dryness.

Possible treatments: to minimize these factors, it is recommended to use sunscreen, avoid long baths, use loofahs, prefer mild soaps and moisturize the skin right after bathing.

systemic diseases

Some systemic diseases, such as hypothyroidism, can lead to increased dryness of the skin and, consequently, itching. It is also important to remember that the liver, bile ducts and gallbladder are fundamental organs for the metabolism of bilirubin, participating in its production, excretion and storage.

So, if some diseases compromise this flow of bile, the bilirubin pigment can get into the bloodstream and get accumulated.

In these cases, the skin may itch and turn yellow, as well as the whites of the eyes, the urine becomes dark and the stools may become pale. Among the substances in bile, some of them can cause itching, as they accumulate and stimulate nerve structures in the skin. This itching can be intense, generalized, and uncontrolled.

Other systemic diseases that can cause itchy skin are viral infections, such as zika, chickenpox and dengue; HIV, as a result of autoimmune changes; and skin cancer itself, with wounds that grow, do not heal and, consequently, itch.

Possible treatments: it is necessary to attack the causes of itching, which must be identified by the doctor. However, keeping the skin always hydrated can help to improve the discomfort.

psychological illnesses

Factors such as stress and anxiety can potentiate the itching sensation, causing the person to damage the skin by scratching, producing injuries. Attention and psychological support, in these cases, are necessary, as it is possible that they even evolve into a “vicious cycle”, in which the more the individual scratches and damages the skin, the more they feel like continuing to scratch.

Often, itching can interfere with the quality of sleep and the mood to perform activities at work to study.

Possible treatments: the diagnosis requires an investigation, as the causes can combine simple and easily treated reasons to more complex diseases, which require specialized monitoring.

Sources: Camila Marinho Fariasgastroenterologist and digestive endoscopist, professor of Medicine at Unipê (Centro Universitário de João Pessoa); Carlos Machadophysician from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), general practitioner specializing in preventive medicine and nephrologist; Carolina Milanezdermatologist, physician from Unioeste (State University of Western Paraná), with a postgraduate degree in cosmiatry from Unifesp; Joanne Ferraz, dermatologist and professor of the medical course at Unipê (Centro Universitário de João Pessoa); and Vanessa Pradodigestive system surgeon and physician at the Digestive System Specialties Center at Hospital Nove de Julho (SP).