A beer a day can be good for the gut, according to study

Take one beer a day can be good for gut health. This is what a study in the scientific journal suggests Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. According to research, the micronutrients used in the beer brewing process can help increase the number of good bacteria in the gut.

The consequence of this, according to the findings of researchers at Universidade NOVA de Lisboa, in Portugal, is a reduced risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

To understand how beer would act in the intestine, a double-blind study was carried out, when the examinee and the examiner did not know which variable was studied, and randomized with 19 healthy men, aged 23 to 58 years.

Participants were divided into two groups. One of them drank 330 ml of alcoholic lager beer and the other drank the same beer, but the non-alcoholic type, with dinner every day for a month. The men were instructed not to change their eating or exercise routines during the experiment.

After that period, the results showed that the participants had a 7% increase in the variety of bacteria in their gut. The level of fecal alkaline phosphatase also increased, which is a measure of gut health. There was no difference in the men’s weight or cholesterol level.

Increasing the number and variety of bacteria in the gut, the researchers say, may be associated with lower risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Polyphenols, which are highly antioxidant micronutrients found in beer hops, may be responsible for this increase.

Although the result was seen with the groups that drank alcohol and non-alcoholic beers, the researchers recommend that people drink the non-alcoholic beers. The recommendation is made due to other studies that link alcohol consumption with risk of diseases such as cancer.

