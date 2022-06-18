Abel tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves Palmeiras in classic | palm trees

Palmeiras returned to the Football Academy after beating Atlético-GO on Thursday for the Brasileirão, and taking a break on Friday.

Coach Abel Ferreira, who tested positive for Covid-19, did not participate in the activity. After showing flu-like symptoms, the technician performed the test and is now in isolation monitored by doctors from the Health and Performance Nucleus. The Portuguese is out of the derby against São Paulo, on Monday. Assistant João Martins should assume the role.

Abel must be away from activities between four and seven days. In addition, he will have to do a new test to know if he leads the team against the same São Paulo, next Thursday, for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The novelty in the activity at the Football Academy was the return of defender Kuscevic, who defended the Chilean national team in three games in a friendly tournament in Asia. With his return, Palmeiras will once again have all the players summoned at their disposal.

Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

Players who played for more than 45 minutes at Allianz Parque stayed inside the center of excellence and did regenerative work.

Commanded by Abel’s assistants, the squad played a team on a reduced field. The left-back Jorge did the warm-up integrated to the group and individualized activities separately in the sequence – he suffered a trauma in the right knee against Coritiba, last week.

In addition to Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras will not be able to count on midfielder Zé Rafael, suspended; side Marcos Rocha and midfielder Raphael Veiga, who is recovering from muscle injuries.

The probable Palmeiras against São Paulo must have Weverton; Mayke (Gustavo Gomez); Luan, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Atuesta (Fabinho) and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Rony.

Kuscevic was the novelty of Palmeiras in the re-performance this Saturday — Photo: Cesar Greco

Palmeiras enters the field again next Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão Championship. Verdão leads the competition with 25 points, three above the vice-leader Corinthians.

