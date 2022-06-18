





Actor Tyler Sanders dies at 18 in the US Photo: Publicity / Kristine Canterbury / Modern Popcorn

Actor Tyler Sanders, who starred in the children’s series “A Pinch of Magic: Mysterious City”, was found dead in his home on Thursday, 16, aged 18. The young man’s manager, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the news without giving further details about what happened, as the death is being investigated by the Los Angeles police.

He was considered a talented child actor, who had acted since he was ten years old, and last year he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, an award aimed at daytime and children’s attractions in the USA, as Best Actor for the role of Leo in the Amazon Prime Video series. .

Sanders first played the character in 2019, in an episode of the Amazon original series “A Pinch of Magic”. The appearance served to launch a spin-off centered on half-brothers Leo (Sanders) and Zoe (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and their neighbor Ish (Jenna Qureshi) in 2020. In the “Mystery City” plot, Sanders’ character becomes become the new protector of a magical cookbook.

Prior to that, he appeared in episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead” (in 2017) and crime drama “The Rookie” (in 2018).

His last TV appearance was on an episode of “911: Lone Star”, which aired in the United States in April.

The actor has finished his performance in the thriller “The Price We Pay”, which will be released later this year.