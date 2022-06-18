Actors from Pantanal, openly gay, live discreet relationships; see which

Check out Globo artists who are part of the LGBT community

Rede Globo has exploded in the audience due to the success of “Pantanal”. In less than two months, the public has developed a passion for the accurate cast. In this way, we at “TV Foco” gathered some curiosities about them.

That’s because, many do not even imagine that the cast is filled with members of the LGBT community.

In honor of LGBT Pride Month, we’ve put together a list of “Pantanal” stars who have already admitted to liking people of the same sex and fighting for gender equality.

PROTAGONISTS IN THE LIST

Jesuit Barbosaone of the biggest and most darlings of Globo’s plot, confirmed that he is bisexual in 2017.

Even the “Pantanal” actor dated the actor Fábio Audi for seven years. During an interview with Veja, he stressed the importance of freedom.

“I am free and I stay with whoever I want, whether men or women. I prefer not to block myself”said Jesuíta Barbosa.

Furthermore, the great phenomenon of “Pantanal”, Alanis Guillenwho gives life to Juma, confessed that he also has relationships with both sexes.

However, the Globo artist prefers not to label herself. In fact, she just stated that she likes to “connect with people”.

MORE GLOBO ARTISTS

Irandhir Santos won over the public as Joventino in the first phase of “Pantanal” and as José Lucas in the second.

The Globo actor is dating Roberto Efrem Filho, writer and teacher, for 13 years. But, he prefers to keep his intimate life out of the spotlight.

From time to time, the artist of “Pantanal” makes statements to the beloved. Recently, the two came together. “13 reasons to stop loving”he said.

Already Bruna Linzmeyerresponsible for playing Madeleine, has been talking about lesbians for some time.

The artist of “Pantanal”, lives a relationship with the DJ Marta Supernova. On social media, they always declare their love for each other.

RELATIONSHIPS

Both in the plot and in real life, Silvero Pereirabetter known as Zaquieu, is openly gay.

To finish, Erom Lambwho made a special appearance as Lúcio, lives a relationship with Rodrigo Bolzan.