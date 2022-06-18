Actress Ilka Soares dies at 89 in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Ilka Soares died in Rio. She had been hospitalized for ten days at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. She was 89 years old.

Born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, she acted in films, soap operas, theater and also presented programs.

Ilka made her film debut at the age of 17, in the film Iracema, directed by Vittorio Cardineli. She was married to the actor Anselmo Duarte, with whom she acted in the films Maior que odio (1951), by José Carlos Burle, Carnaval on Mars (1955), by Watson Macedo, and Além eu Conto (1956), which the two directors signed together.

In 1953, still alongside Anselmo Duarte, he began his career in television, acting in sketches on TV Record. At that time, he also worked on the radio, in addition to participating in fashion shows.

In the program Noite de Gala, on TV Rio, presented by her, she was awarded as the best “right” of 1958, according to an election carried out by Stanislaw Ponte Preta in his weekly column in the newspaper Última Hora. The list brought together the most beautiful women of the year.

At TV Tupi, he participated in the program O Céu é o Limite, as an assistant to presenter J. Silvestre.

Ilka Soares in Champagne, 1983 — Photo: Acervo/Globo

On TV Globo, Ilka debuted in 1966, replacing Norma Bengell in the presentation of the show Noite de Gala. She also worked as an announcer at Jornal de Verdade, from 1968.

She acted in soap operas such as O Cafona (1971), Bandeira 2 (1971), O Bofe (1972), O Espigão (1974), Anjo Mau (first version – 1976), Elas porelas (1982), Champagne (1983), Mandala (1987) and Rainha da Scrata (1990), among others.

Ilka Soares was also married to the former director general of Globo Walter Clark.

Until the closing of this report, there was no information about the wake and burial of the actress’s body.