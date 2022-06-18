Actress Maria Lúcia Dahl’s body is veiled and cremated in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Maria Lúcia Dahl died at the age of 80 in Rio – reproduction

Maria Lúcia Dahl died at the age of 80 in Rioreproduction

Published 06/17/2022 15:04

Rio – The body of actress Maria Lúcia Dahl was veiled by friends and family in the Celestial Hall of the Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone, this Friday afternoon. The ceremony began at around 12pm and went on until 3pm, when cremation took place in the same place.

The veteran, who lived in Retiro dos Artistas, died at the age of 80, on Wednesday night, after spending a few days in the Vitória Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. Maria Lúcia suffered from Alzheimer’s and had kidney complications.

Maria Lúcia began her career as an actress in cinema, in 1965, in the film ‘Menino de Engenho’. She debuted on TV at the age of 33, in ‘O Espigão’ (1974), on TV Globo. Among her most remarkable novels are: ‘Gabriela’ (1975), ‘Dancin’ Days’ (1978), ‘Anos Dourados’, ‘Cambalacho’ (1986), ‘Anos Rebeldes’ (1992), ‘Salsa e Merengue’ ( 1996), ‘Tower of Babel’ (1998). The last work of the actress on TV was in ‘Aquele Beijo’, in 2011, written by her friend Miguel Falabella. In addition to being an actress, the artist was also a writer. She wrote for 20 years chronicles with humor and poetry for Jornal do Brasil.

Despite living in Retiro dos Artistas, Maria Lúcia received frequent visits from her daughter, also actress Joana Medeiros. In a recent interview with the website ‘Heloísa Tolipan’, Joana talked about her mother’s Alzheimer’s condition. “Many people are ashamed to talk about the disease. Although she is very tough, Maria Lúcia is fine, especially regarding her old memory, which is very deep and positive. She only talks about the people she loved, the men she loved, the strong relationships and me. However, he became a child. I go there (at the Artists’ Retreat) every week and go from room to room making lots of friends”.

Miguel Falabella mourned the death of his friend through Instagram, this Thursday. “Gone is Maria Lucia Dahl, one of the most beautiful women of her generation, in addition to being a fun and relevant author. I liked her very much. I called her Chubidú Dahl Dahl (after Vicente Pereira) and she was with us at the birth of new comedy at the dawn of the 80s. Rest in peace, my dear. I keep the best memories of you that I will wrap in tissue paper, before putting them in the drawers of memory. A kiss”, wrote the actor.

Maria Lúcia is the sister of Marília Carneiro, a veteran costume designer at TV Globo, responsible for iconic clothes in soap operas such as “Dancin’ Days”. The stylist also used social media to say goodbye to the actress: “We were like that. Just the two of us. Wherever we went, each other went. When we were little, we dressed the same, we always traveled together, sharing the boredom of those ship trips. and many. Dad didn’t travel without his daughters and was afraid of planes. We became two precocious travelers which addicted us forever. We spent our adult lives in search of new frontiers. Today she went ahead of me even though I arrived in the world before. I hope she finds on the other side all the things she imagined waiting for us there. Kisses my dear sister, have a good trip”, wrote Marília.