Actress Marilu Bueno, 82, is admitted to the ICU in serious condition

posted on 06/17/2022 12:44



(credit: TV Globo)

Actress Marilu Bueno, 82, had a worsening health condition last Thursday (16/6), after undergoing surgery on the abdomen and had to be admitted to the ICU.

Hospitalized for three weeks at Hospital Miguel Couto, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress needed to be sedated and uses a respirator in the Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital reported that Marilu’s health condition is considered serious. The reason for the actress’ hospitalization and the purpose of the surgery have not yet been disclosed.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro also reported that the details about the patient will be restricted to family members.

The most recent work of the actress was the character Dulce in the soap opera Save yourself who can, of Globo, in 2020.