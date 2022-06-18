Admitted to Miguel Couto Hospital, Marilu Bueno is in serious condition | celebrities



Marilu BuenoReproduction / TV Globo

Published 06/17/2022 11:25 | Updated 06/17/2022 11:31

Rio – Actress Marilu Bueno, 82, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, located in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department, this Friday, the 17th. However, details about the artist’s diagnosis were not disclosed.

“The direction of the Municipal Hospital Miguel Couto informs that Maria Luiza Bueno is in a serious state of health. Details about the case are restricted to family members,” the agency said in a statement. The hospitalization of Marilu Bueno was confirmed earlier this month.

A TV veteran, Marilu has a vast list of outstanding characters in her career. Between the 80s and 90s, the actress was in the cast of the soap operas ‘Partido Alto’, ‘A Gata Comeu’, ‘De Corpo e Alma’, ‘Quatro por Quatro’ and ‘O Fim do Mundo’. She also gained prominence in the series “Caça Talentos” (1996-1998), starring Angélica. In 2003, she participated in ‘Sítio do PicaPau Amarelo’ and played Dona Carochinha, replacing actress Josie Antello and soon after, she joined the show’s fixed cast.

In 2006, he went to Record TV and acted in the soap operas ‘Bicho do Mato’ and ‘Chamas da Vida’. In 2016, Marilu returned to Globo to join the cast of ‘Êta Mundo Bom!’, Interpreting Narcisa and, in 2020, she was invited by Daniel Ortiz to participate in ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’.