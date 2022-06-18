Adriana Esteves comes with children and the identity of the boys shocks Brazil

Adriana Esteves appears with children in a play

Adriana Esteves there was a very shallow photo with your children Vicente Brichta and Felipe Rica in Rio de Janeiro. The actress and her husband, Vladimir Brichta, who have already been successful in Globo soap operas, almost do not show photos of their heirs.

The actress went to the Firjan Theater to honor the new work of Vladimir Brichta and surprised in a photo with her children.

Vicente Brichta is the son of Adriana Esteves with Vladimir Brichta and Felipe Ricason of her ex-husband, the actor Marco Rica.

In fact, the actress has already given a revealing interview about betrayal in her marriage. To the website Extra, she confirms that she was cheated on, but did not say in which relationship. Look:

“It’s normal for my life to forgive. If you forgive, you want to be forgiven too. I’m a lively person, right? I’ve been dating since I was 16, I had three marriages (the first was with jiu-jitsu teacher Totila Jordan). Do you think I’ve been betrayed a few times? What’s up? I’ve forgiven both of them, no,” said Adriana Esteves, the wife of Vladimir Brichta.

Actress confesses that she fell into depression at Globo

Adriana Esteves has already made numerous hits on Globo, such as the villain Carminha. But when recording the soap opera Renascer, she was criticized for her performance.

As a result, she fell into depression. and had to ask Globo for a period of 2 years off, when he sought treatment to treat the disease.

About the soap opera Renascer, she said: “The character was rich and important in the plot, but there was a certain rejection, in my view, conservative. I still I didn’t have the maturity to separate what were critical of my work and what referred to the history of the character”, revealed Adriana Esteves in an interview with the newspaper Estadão.

