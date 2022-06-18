After a year without drinking, influencer shows transformation in the body

Australian digital influencer Kurt Coleman shocked fans by sharing the transformation his body has gone through over the past year, from the moment he decided to stop drinking alcohol.

At the age of 25, the boy shared his “before and after” on his Instagram profile, and recalled the trajectory that made him make the decision to stop drinking.

“After leaving the hospital, in the picture on the left, I was very skinny. I couldn’t even open a jar of peanut butter. That’s how weak I was! So a year later, I’m very proud because I worked hard on myself to get to this point. Now, I want to help others and share my experiences. But, yes, I feel very beautiful and healthy.”

When he decided to stop drinking, Coleman discovered pancreatitis, a consequence of his own drinking habits since he was 13 years old.

“I got sick after drinking a few glasses of wine, and the next day I ended up in the hospital and found out I had pancreatitis caused by binge drinking since I was 13. I barely drank when I got sick, but it goes to show that it can achieve at any time, no matter how much you drink.”