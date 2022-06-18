After adjustment, gasoline skyrockets and costs R$ 8.29 a liter

Drivers are already feeling the first effects of the gasoline readjustment in their pockets. After Petrobras’ announcement, the price reached R$ 8.20 – one of the highest in history, according to the sector’s unions.

The readjustment in the price of gasoline takes place after 99 days, with the last increase on March 11, while for diesel the last change took place on May 10, 39 days ago.

The Union of Fuel Reseller Stations of the State of Piauí (Sindipostos-PI) foresees an increase of up to R$0.30 in the amount charged for gasoline and the liter will reach R$8.29. Highest projection to date.

***photo-person-fuels-car-with-fuel The price of gasoline has an explanation! Some indices are responsible for the value of a liter of gasoline, which is passed on to the consumer when filling up.Getty Images ***photo-digital-sign-with-fuel-price There are four taxes levied on fuel sold at gas stations: three federal (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins) and one state (ICMS)Getty Images ***photo-man-works-in-oil-industry In the case of gasoline, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the composition of the price at the stations is based on a percentage on top of each tax.Getty Images ***photo-oil refinery The pump price incorporates the tax burden and the action of other agents in the marketing sector, such as importers, distributors, resellers and biofuel producers.Getty Images ***photo-vehicle-fueled-with-fuel-at-station In addition to Petrobras’ profit, the final value depends on international movements in relation to the cost of oil, and ends up being directly influenced by the situation of the real – whether more appreciated or devaluedGetty Images ***photo-fuel-hoses The composition, then, is as follows: 27.9% – state tax (ICMS); 11.6% – federal taxes (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins); 32.9% – Petrobras profit; 15.9% – cost of ethanol present in the blend and 11.7% – fuel distribution and resaleGetty Images ***photo-dollar bills The rise of the American currency in the exchange rate, for example, increases the price of fuel and can be considered the main villain for the consumer’s pocket, since Brazil imports oil and pays the value of a barrel in dollars, which corresponds to more than BRL 400 in current conversion Getty Images *** photo-price-of-gasoline The ICMS rate, which is statewide, varies from place to place, but, on average, represents 78% of the tax burden on alcohol and diesel, and 66% on gasoline, according to studies by Fecombustíveis.Getty Images 0

In Ceará, for example, the Union of Fuel Dealers of Ceará (Sindipostos-CE) announced that the average price of a liter of gasoline can reach R$ 8.20. In Fortaleza, the value reached R$ 7.89 this Saturday (18/6).

Regular gasoline can exceed R$ 8 at gas stations in the Federal District. A liter of fuel can be up to R$0.20 more expensive.

The Mineral Fuel Retail Trade Union of Florianópolis (Sindópolis) announced a similar measure. In the capital of Santa Catarina, the price will be R$ 7.49, on average.

In the projection of the Union of Retail Fuel and Convenience Stores of the State of Paraná (Paranapetro), the cost to the driver can reach R$ 7.41.

readjustment

On Friday (17/6), Petrobras announced the fourth increase in diesel and the third in gasoline this year alone. Gasoline rose 5.18%, while diesel had an increase of 14.26% in price.

As of this Saturday (18/6), gasoline will vary by R$0.15 per liter, while diesel will rise by R$0.63 per liter.

