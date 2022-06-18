After all, is the villain Zurg really the father of Buzz? know more

[O texto abaixo traz spoilers de Lightyear, derivado de Toy Story]

In one of the most fun and memorable moments of Toy Story 2 (1999), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and another doll from the same toy line as him are confronted by their greatest enemy: the Dark Emperor Zurg (Andrew Stanton). After an intense battle fought at the top of an elevator, the villainous robot is defeated, but not before revealing shocking information: he is Buzz’s father. Only that doesn’t happen in the space ranger origin movie, lightyear.

Used as great comic relief, as well as being a clever direct reference to the classic Darth Vader revelation (David Prowse) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), the scene of Toy Story 2 gets resolved quickly. In search of a father figure, the rookie version of Buzz decides to play with Zurg, while the traditional hero we follow in the Pixar franchise follows Woody’s side (Tom Hanks) and Andy’s toys.

In this year’s movie, which reveals the fictional story that inspired the doll line we know in the franchise Toy Story, the true identity of the villain Zurg is Buzz Lightyear himself. Caught in a vicious time cycle, he ended up getting old without fulfilling the mission he saw as his great life goal. Committed to bringing it to an end, he ended up crossing time and space and arriving in the alternate reality where his younger self changed the course of history. To try to force this other version of himself to collaborate with his plans, old Buzz used advanced (and stolen) alien technology and became Zurg.

lightyear is directed by Angus MacLaneco-director of looking for dory and short Toy Story. In addition to Chris Evans in the role of the title hero, the original voice cast still has Use Fertilizer, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolinbetween others.

In Brazil, Buzz is voiced by the presenter Marcos Mion. The premiere is scheduled for June 16, 2022.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.