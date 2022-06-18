After announcing Flaco López, Leila defines which sectors will reinforce Palmeiras to qualify Abel Ferreira’s squad

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on After announcing Flaco López, Leila defines which sectors will reinforce Palmeiras to qualify Abel Ferreira’s squad 4 Views

palm trees

Mandatory wants Palmeiras to end the season winning more titles

Uliana Marcelo

Per Uliana Marcelo

Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Uliana Marcelo

Palmeiras announced shortly after the 4-2 victory over Atlético Goianiense at Allianz Parque, the signing of Argentine José Manuel López from Lanús, from Argentina. To satisfy Abel Ferreira’s wishes, Leila Pereira paid around R$50 million to acquire 70% of the 21-year-old athlete’s economic rights. This is the second striker that the board has brought in in less than a month.

At the end of last month, the president paid almost R$ 8 million to remove Miguel Merentiel, from Defensa Y Justicia, to bring the Uruguayan to the Football Academy. Although he has solved the problems in the offensive sector, Leila Pereira will not stop there. The president still wants some more reinforcements to qualify the squad before leaving the ball market.

The main shortcomings are in the defense and in the midfield. In the defensive sector, Gustavo Gómez and Kuscevic have been frequently called up by their national teams on FIFAS dates, while Luan is experiencing a period of instability. In midfield, Gustavo Scarpa, who has a current contract with Maior do Brasil, asked Leila for time to decide whether or not to stay at the club.

Finally, the club is studying an approach to Hernâni, ex-Athletico Paranaense, who is currently in Italian football. It is not certain that Leila will send Anderson Barros to the market for this position as Fabinho has pleased Abel Ferreira and Gabriel Menino has gradually regained space in the squad.

While studying new reinforcements, Palmeiras will have 3 free days to prepare for two consecutive duels against São Paulo at Morumbi. The first takes place this Monday (20), for the Brasileirão, while on Thursday (23), the clubs face each other for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

And if you don’t pay? Understand the possible punishments for Corinthians and Jô after FIFA’s conviction | Corinthians

After the Asian club informs the account to deposit the amount, Jô and Corinthians will …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved