After announcing Flaco López, Leila defines which sectors will reinforce Palmeiras to qualify Abel Ferreira’s squad

Palmeiras announced shortly after the 4-2 victory over Atlético Goianiense at Allianz Parque, the signing of Argentine José Manuel López from Lanús, from Argentina. To satisfy Abel Ferreira’s wishes, Leila Pereira paid around R$50 million to acquire 70% of the 21-year-old athlete’s economic rights. This is the second striker that the board has brought in in less than a month.

At the end of last month, the president paid almost R$ 8 million to remove Miguel Merentiel, from Defensa Y Justicia, to bring the Uruguayan to the Football Academy. Although he has solved the problems in the offensive sector, Leila Pereira will not stop there. The president still wants some more reinforcements to qualify the squad before leaving the ball market.

The main shortcomings are in the defense and in the midfield. In the defensive sector, Gustavo Gómez and Kuscevic have been frequently called up by their national teams on FIFAS dates, while Luan is experiencing a period of instability. In midfield, Gustavo Scarpa, who has a current contract with Maior do Brasil, asked Leila for time to decide whether or not to stay at the club.

Finally, the club is studying an approach to Hernâni, ex-Athletico Paranaense, who is currently in Italian football. It is not certain that Leila will send Anderson Barros to the market for this position as Fabinho has pleased Abel Ferreira and Gabriel Menino has gradually regained space in the squad.

While studying new reinforcements, Palmeiras will have 3 free days to prepare for two consecutive duels against São Paulo at Morumbi. The first takes place this Monday (20), for the Brasileirão, while on Thursday (23), the clubs face each other for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil.