After controversy involving Simone and Simaria, Carlinhos Maia opines on the fight between the sisters: “You have my support”

The debate between the couple Simone and Simaria still earns on the internet. After Simaria informed his departure from the stage and pause in his career to take care of his health, the comedian and friend of the duo, Carlinhos Maiacame to the public to give their opinion on the matter.

Using the twitter, Carlinhos stated that some people would be ridiculing Simaria, even with the sick singer: “Simone and Simaria packed so many happy moments of ours with their songs, and while one of them is sick, most ridicule her, fill her with hate.”

He also claimed to know Simaria personally and gave his support to her friend: “Simaria I know you personally and regardless of personality, you are f*ck! You have my support”, said the comedian. The publication received more than 200 responses and had the support of most internet users.

Understand

Simone and Simaria have been the main focus of the latest news after reports that the duo would be shuddering behind the scenes. The repercussion increased even more when Simaria gave an interview to the journalist Leo Diasdetailing the wear and tear that the sisters have been going through.