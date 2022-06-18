After court decision, Maiara & Maraisa change brand name Patroas

After the court’s decision, which prohibited Maiara & Maraisa from using the name As Patroas in a project with Marília Mendonça, the LeoDias column has just learned that the brand’s name has been changed and now tells you exclusively.

From now on, the new name of the project led by the duo is Festa das Patroas and it is already undergoing changes on social networks this Friday (17/6). In a statement, the duo’s advice explained the change: “And why Festa das Patroas? Because Maiara & Maraisa go back to the beginning. It is worth remembering that this was the first trademark registered in 2015 and granted in 107 for the project that singers and fans continue to carry from 35% to infinity”.

Understand

Singer Daisy Soares, owner of the band’s project A Patroa, started in late 2013, sued the duo in an action for damages for unfair competition. The artist says that, in 2014, she formalized the application for registration of the brand A Patroa by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), which was granted in January 2017.

Daisy says she was surprised when “the manager of the late Maria Mendonça, Wander Oliveira, applied to Inpi for the registration of the Patroas brand”, in the same class of service and with “specifications similar to hers, in a clear collision”. The records also indicate that the request made by Wander was rejected by Inpi.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.