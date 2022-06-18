After criticizing gay marriage, Bruna Karla has unfollow from Anitta

Writing – Observatory of the Famous

posted on 06/17/2022 10:16 / updated 06/17/2022 10:18



(credit: Playback / Internet)

After Bruna Karla criticized gay marriage, during an interview with the podcast Positivelyby Karina Bacchi, the gospel singer received unfollow from Anitta on Instagram and received responses from Ludmilla and Jão on Twitter.

The artist’s statements, considered homophobic, generated anger in many people. At the time, Bruna said that she refused to sing at the wedding of a gay friend and also mentioned that homosexuals are ‘doomed to hell’.

Anitta stopped following Bruna Karla



After the negative repercussion of Bruna Karla’s speeches, singer Anitta, who in the past has already covered the song I’m human, by the gospel artist, unfollowed her on Instagram. The information was shared by a fan page of the famous.

After homophobic speeches by Bruna Karla, Anitta stopped following the golden rosemary anointed by Christ. pic.twitter.com/je1Wy1PHn7 — ?????? (@Bolniter) June 16, 2022

Ludmilla countered the gospel singer’s lines



In her social network, Ludmilla, who is married to Brunna Gonçalves, repudiated Bruna Karla’s lines: ‘This is the kind of speech that makes my stomach turn and makes me angry. People like her, who call themselves ‘spokespersons’ for God, discard and hurt people all the time for the simple fact that they are who they are!’, began the famous.

‘How many of us are going to have to die screaming that THIS IS NOT A CHOICE?! How much longer will we need to suffer for the right to love? Love the next? What next? Respect? For who? Enough of the hate. Enough homophobia. Enough of transphobia. We beg. Enough!’, vented the artist.

How many of us are going to have to die screaming that THIS IS NOT A CHOICE?! How much longer will we need to suffer for the right to love? Love the next? What next? Respect? For who? Enough of the hate. Enough homophobia. Enough of transphobia. We beg. He arrives! — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) June 16, 2022

already manifested



Another who made a point of expressing himself on the subject was the singer Jão. ‘This gospel singer’s speech on a podcast is very criminal. You can’t just say ‘oh, just ignore it, it’s her religion…’, because that speech drives people crazy and kills many people who start to hate each other. It is blatant homophobia and should be prosecutable,’ he wrote.

this gospel singer’s speech on a podcast is very criminal. You can’t just say, “Oh, just ignore it, it’s her religion…”, because that speech drives people crazy and kills a lot of people who start to hate each other. it’s a blatant homophobia and should be prosecutable. — John (@jaoromania) June 16, 2022



