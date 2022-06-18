Aid from a credit line to entrepreneurs remains available in the amount of up to BRL 3,000

Brazilians who want to start or already have a small business can use the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM). Loans of up to 3 thousand reais can be made through the app. this line of credit is only available to individual entrepreneurs who want to invest or to those who are MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). The two groups have slightly different conditions, such as fees, interest, and amounts. Check out more information on the topic below!

About taking out the loan

People with negative names in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa, can also apply for the Digital SIM service. For this, a debt not exceeding 3,000 reais is sufficient.

As mentioned earlier, loan terms vary depending on the audience. Check below:

Individuals: up to one thousand reais, interest rate of 1.95% monthly and up to 24 months to pay;

MEI: up to 3 thousand reais, interest rate of 1.99% monthly and up to 24 months to pay.

Contracting the service for each

Individuals can apply for loans directly on the Caixa Tem app, without leaving home. Just download the latest version of the tool and update your data to access all available services.

Those who are MEI have the need to attend the physical branches of Caixa to hire the service. Thus, at the time of application, you must prove at least 12 months of activity in the CNPJ.

Learn how to update your app and your personal data

It is recommended that the information is updated only through the application. To do so, just follow the steps below:

1°: First, download the most up-to-date version of the app or just update the app if you already have it installed.

2nd: Then, update your data by clicking on the option “Update your registration”.

3°: Update your address if you have moved. It will be necessary to click on the button “My address has changed”, enter the zip code, add the address and follow “Yes, it is correct”

4th: Update income and assets (you inform if you have any) and inform if you work (registered, informally or are self-employed) or if you only receive government benefits.

5°: Now inform how much you earn or the approximate value.

6th: Also, say how long you have been receiving this income.

7°: Finally, check if all your data is correct.