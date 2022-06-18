Alexandre Silveira criticizes Guedes and asks for explanations about fuels – Economy

Silveira criticized the work of Paulo Guedes in the (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Minas Gerais senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) criticized this Friday (17/6) the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and presented a request for the head of the portfolio and the president of Petrobras, Jos Mauro Ferreira Coelho, to be heard at the Senate Economic and Infrastructure Affairs Committee.

The objective is for both to explain yet another increase in fuels announced by the state-owned company. With the adjustment, the average price of a liter of gasoline sold by Petrobras increased by 5.18%, from R$3.86 to R$4.06. For the liter of diesel oil, the positive variation was 14.26%, jumping from R$ 4.91 to R$ 5.61.

“This increase in fuel prices announced today is yet another spit in the face of Brazilian society. I have warned that the Minister of Economy no longer has the minimum conditions to continue in the post, as he is totally disconnected from reality. There is no more credibility,” said the senator.

Criticism of the government

“On Monday, the government proposes to take money from health and education in states and municipalities, talking about reducing the price of fuel. On Friday, announcing another increase in the price of fuels, to give money to a Petrobras shareholder”, criticized Alexandre on social media.

The requests to hear the two authorities can already be considered at the next meeting of the commissions, next week.