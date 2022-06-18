Alok decides to leave Brazil: ‘I have no other option’ – Behavior

DJ Alok decides to leave Brazil (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

At the height of his career and at the age of 30, Alok will move from Brazil. The DJ is packed to move to Ibiza, Spain, accompanied by his wife, Romana Novais and the couple’s two children, Ravi and Raika.

The artist said in an exclusive interview with Quem magazine that he wants to spend a season in Europe. “It’s going to be a little complex. But I have no other option. I can’t afford to be away from my family for three months,” he admitted.

“I’m going to stay at the H Ibiza residence for three months. I’m going to take my family with me. I’m not even looking at the destination, but the journey itself, which has to be pleasant. With my children and my wife, it will certainly be much better. They go with me, stay there for a month, then we go back to Brazil to do some events, like Rock in Rio, for example. I’m going to live on the air bridge, but I’m going to be based there”, he said.

Alok knows that the concert routine will be exhausting, but he is not intimidated by the rhythm of commitments. “I’m still on a high. I don’t think about reducing the schedule now. I want, somehow, to have a more balanced life, but not stop. I don’t know if I can do it”, he said.

The musician has a busy schedule until September, he was recently voted the 4th best DJ on the planet by the British magazine DJ Mag. In one of the posts on social networks, he put the date of all the shows. Check out the list below: