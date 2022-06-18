Alongside his girlfriend, José Loreto enjoys a walk with his daughter in Rio de Janeiro; see photos

Actor José Loreto enjoys a walk with his daughter, girlfriend and some friends on the waterfront of São Conrado, in Rio de Janeiro; check out

On the afternoon of this Friday (17), the actor Jose Loreto took the opportunity to enjoy a walk with her daughter, Bellaon the edge of São Conrado, in Rio de Janeiro.

Next to his girlfriend, the DJ Bruna Lennonthe actor walked along the shore holding his daughter, the fruit of the marriage he had with Deborah Nascimento, on the lap.

Wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip-flops, the artist talked and smiled with some friends who were also with him. Loreto.

Currently, the actor is on the air as the pawn Tadeu in the soap opera wetland.

Look:

THE TRUTH

The actress Débora Nascimento gave a very clear clue of what led to the end of the marriage with Jose Loreto at the beginning of 2019.

This Wednesday (15), when commenting on the outburst of Thaila Ayalaabout women who send nudes to her husband, Renato Góesthe famous made it clear that this behavior was decisive for the controversial divorce.

“What makes a woman put herself in this role? And more than that, disrespecting another woman, a marriage, another woman with a 6-month-old baby, in the puerperium, is very bizarre. can they destroy a family with that? Because I’ve seen it happen up close…“, reflected Thaila

