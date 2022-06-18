American reports suspected monkeypox case

Patient is a 39-year-old man, who has had fever, body ache and headache for three days; injuries began to appear between this Thursday and Friday



Resident was treated at the Zanaga Emergency Room – Photo: Marcelo Rocha / O Liberal



The Health Department of Americana recorded, this Friday (17), the first suspected case of monkeypox in the municipality. The patient is a 39-year-old man, who has had fever, body pain and headache for three days.

Between this Thursday and Friday, lesions began to appear on the body (skin rashes). He has no history of travel abroad or contact with people suspected of having monkeypox, but he works as an app transport driver.

The city’s Epidemiological Surveillance reported that “it is following all the protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health, under the guidance of the GVE (Epidemiological Surveillance Group) Campinas, an agency linked to the Government of the State of São Paulo”.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

The patient was treated at the Emergency Department of Zanaga and, this afternoon, he was being transferred to an isolation room at the HM (Municipal Hospital) Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi.

The clinical case does not require hospitalization, but the city hall stressed that “the measure is important to ensure that it is isolated until all necessary tests are carried out”.

The man will be monitored by the HM medical team and the Epidemiological Surveillance, which reinforces that “several diseases can be considered by the symptoms presented and that all will be tested”.