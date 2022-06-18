An airplane will make up to 320 approaches in a few days at a single airport; understand

Twente Airport – Image: Google Earth





From June 22nd, a large number of flights with a specific aircraft will take place daily at Twente airport in the Netherlands, a place with little traffic.

A research aircraft will fly several times a day around the airport as part of a European project aimed at reducing noise pollution for residents living near the airports. The action is a continuation of the approach flights that have already been carried out at Twente airport in autumn 2021.

The European DREAMS project seeks alternative ways to land as a future solution that is less harmful to the environment and causes less aircraft landing noise in areas close (residential) to an airport. As part of this project, several flights were carried out at Twente airport in September and October, spread over two weeks. Now there will be a sequel.

Temporary flights

In order for the population of the city to be aware that this is a research operation and not to be worried or disturbed, the Dutch airport makes the planned schedule public.

From Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, July 1, the Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR) will carry out approach flights with a research aircraft. It is an executive aircraft, the Cessna 550 Citation II, registration PH-LAB, which has onboard measurement equipment.

According to the current schedule, the aircraft will four flights almost every day. Twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon. Flights only take place in good enough weather and during daytime. Each flight takes approximately 1 hour with the aircraft probably doing eight circuits, totaling up to 32 per day, or 320 throughout the period.

Depending on the wind direction, the aircraft approaches the airport from the Southwest or from the Northeast. It is not yet possible to say for sure, but a larger aircraft could also be part of the investigation on June 30th or July 1st. Probably a Boeing 737.

pilot discoveries

Just like last year, this time the aircraft will also approach the runway from different angles. While the difference is not as noticeable, it does require the pilot’s attention as these alternative approaches are the focus of this week’s research.

To land a plane, the pilot uses his instruments. In good visibility, a driver also sees lights of different colors on the side of the track. A specific combination of the four white and red colored lamps in the so-called PAPI (Precision Approach Travel Indicator) indicates whether the plane is arriving optimally, too high, or too low.

For this study, in addition to a regular PAPI, there is a second mobile PAPI on the other side of the lane. This helps the pilot to make the aircraft follow a different glide slope. Typically, the aircraft approaches at an angle of three degrees (angle of descent with respect to horizontal level). This time, different flight paths will also be slightly steeper, with a maximum angle of 4.49 degrees.

Nearby residents

Twente Airport is a relatively quiet airport with few flight movements, which provides a good testing ground for aviation research.

“We are aware that due to this special situation, local residents and residents of nearby municipalities may hear aircraft noise more than usual. We strive to minimize any routine disruption caused by temporary flights. In any case, the aircraft will only fly during the day with good visibility”, informs the airport administration.

With information from the administration of Twente Airport



